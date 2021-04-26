Forty new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore yesterday registered 40 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 26 — Singapore on Sunday (April 25) registered 40 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported.

Of these, 12 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and six are foreign domestic workers.

All 40 cases had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Among the imported cases:

Two are Singaporeans and 10 are Singapore permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates

Four are dependent’s pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal

Five are work pass holders who came from India, the Maldives and Nepal

Twelve are work permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom six are foreign domestic workers

Four are student’s pass holders who came from Bangladesh and India

Three are short-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and Indonesia

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from eight in the week before to 10 in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from four in the week before to three in the past week.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,006.

In all, 60,662 have fully recovered from the infection, including 33 who were discharged on Sunday.

There are currently 94 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 220 with mild symptoms, or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated at community facilities.

Thirty people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection. — TODAY