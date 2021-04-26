Covid-19: 45 new infections in Singapore, including two locally transmitted cases

Forty-three cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 26 — Singapore reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

This is the highest daily tally since Jan 30, when there were 58 reported cases.

Forty-three cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Among the imported cases, 13 were Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The remaining case was a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,051.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY