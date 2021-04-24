Covid-19: 23 new cases of including five in the community

All five locally-transmitted cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier, MOH said. —TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 24 — There were 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of noon today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

These comprise five new locally-transmitted cases and 18 imported cases, the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

All five locally-transmitted cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier, MOH said. Of these, four were close contacts of an earlier case, Case 62113. He is an Indonesian member of a sea crew on board a bunker tanker, who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 16.

The 18 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 60,966. — TODAY