Covid-19: 23 new cases of including five in the community

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
SINGAPORE, April 24 — There were 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of noon today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
These comprise five new locally-transmitted cases and 18 imported cases, the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.
There are no new cases in the dormitories.
All five locally-transmitted cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier, MOH said. Of these, four were close contacts of an earlier case, Case 62113. He is an Indonesian member of a sea crew on board a bunker tanker, who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 16.
The 18 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
The total number of infections in Singapore is now 60,966. — TODAY