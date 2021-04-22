24 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including two locally transmitted cases

Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 22 — Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

Twenty-two of the new infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,904.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY