Covid-19: 14 new infections in Singapore, including one in foreign worker dorm

One dormitory case was reported in Singapore today.

SINGAPORE, April 20 — Singapore reported 14 new cases of Covid-19 today, 13 of which were imported.

The 13 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

There are no new cases in the community, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,865.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY