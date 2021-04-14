Over 1,500 workers in dorm test negative after vaccinated resident contracts Covid-19

Of the man’s close contacts, 156 were quarantined, and all have tested negative so far. — Picture by Singapore Ministry of Manpower via Reuters

SINGAPORE, April 14 — More than 1,500 workers living in a dormitory at Brani Terminal Avenue have tested negative for Covid-19 after a port worker living there recently contracted the disease despite being fully vaccinated, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post today.

Nevertheless, Ong said that while it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected with Covid-19, vaccines have been found to be “very effective in protecting us” from the more severe forms of the disease.

Vaccination can significantly reduce the likelihood of an infected person passing on the virus to others, he added.

Ong’s post comes days after the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that a 23-year-old migrant worker employed by the maritime firm Seafront Support Company had tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated since March 4.

Experts interviewed by TODAY had said that this is an expected development but such incidences are uncommon.

Seeking to provide the public an update on the matter, Ong said today that the man is a lashing specialist who had arrived in Singapore more than a year ago.

The Indian national’s job involves boarding ships to secure and unsecure containers, before the port cranes move the containers.

Ong said that as a precaution, the man and his co-workers are required to don protective gear — such as masks, gloves and helmets — and are not allowed to interact with the ship’s crew.

While epidemiological investigations are ongoing, Ong said the man was found to be carrying antibodies after vaccination.

“He has no symptoms,” said Ong. “His positive results came about from a routine testing of port workers.”

Of the man’s close contacts, 156 were quarantined, and all have tested negative so far, said Ong, adding that they will be tested again before they are discharged.

More than 1,500 other workers living in the dormitory have also tested negative for the coronavirus, he added.

“This case is just one data point, but it reinforced our understanding of the virus and vaccinations,” said Ong.

“Hence, we continue to strongly encourage everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn, to protect yourself and others.” — TODAY