Migrant worker who was vaccinated among 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore registered 20 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 12 — Singapore registered 20 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, including the first infection in a dormitory since February 28.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is a locally transmitted infection with no links to previous cases.

The remaining 19 cases were imported, and they had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Giving more details on the dormitory case, MOH said the patient is a 23-year-old male Indian national who holds a work permit.

He is employed by Seafront Support Company as what is known in the marine industry as a lashing specialist.

The man stays in a dormitory located at Brani Terminal Avenue.

He had no symptoms and MOH said this is likely due to him having received both doses of Covid-19 vaccinations, on January 25 and February 17.

He also had a positive serology test as he could have produced antibodies following the vaccination, the ministry added.

“This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected,” MOH said. “But the vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated.”

Among the 19 imported cases:

One is a Singaporean and five are Singapore permanent residents who returned from India and Indonesia

Two are dependent’s pass holders who came from India

Ten are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers

One is a short-term visit pass holder who came from India for studies in Singapore

MOH said that overall, the number of new community cases and unlinked community infections has remained stable at two a week in the past fortnight.

Sunday’s tally brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 60,653.

In all, 60,335 have fully recovered from the infection, including the 13 discharged yesterday.

There are currently 58 patients who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 230 people who have mild symptoms, or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated at community facilities.

Thirty people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, MOH yesterday added the Singapore Flyer to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

The visit was on April 4 between 12.50pm and 1.45pm.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH. — TODAY