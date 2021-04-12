Club bouncer in Singapore pleads guilty to driving into knife-wielding man three times in a bid to detain him

Aaron Chua Jun Hao, 25, pleaded guilty today to chasing and hitting Shaun Koh Kim Guan, 22, with his car after witnessing Koh slash another man. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 12 — After witnessing a 22-year-old man slash two others and flee, a 25-year-old bouncer gave chase in his car and knocked the other man down three times in a bid to detain him.

Today, Aaron Chua Jun Hao pleaded guilty today to one charge of causing hurt by acting rashly.

Chua was chasing Shaun Koh Kim Guan, who was subsequently arrested and accused of stabbing a two men, aged 32 and 33, with a foldable knife.

The incident took place at around 4am on July 25 in 2019.

Court documents stated that Chua, who worked at a club called Mao, was drinking alone at Club Peaches in Concorde Shopping Mall in Orchard after work when he witnessed a dispute between Koh and two other men.

Bouncers from Club Peaches escorted the trio out to Kramat Lane nearby.

Chua was not involved in the dispute but followed them out of the club.

A fight then ensued with Koh pulling out a foldable knife to slash both the men.

He then fled the scene in the direction of Cavenagh Road.

This prompted bouncers from Club Peaches and Club One Min, another club in the mall, who had witnessed the fight, to chase Koh.

Chua decided to give chase as well by driving his rental car which was parked along Kramat Lane.

As Koh was running across the road, Chua intercepted him and hit him from the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

When Koh got up and tried to run away, Chua again drove his vehicle forward causing Koh to fall. This played out a third time.

Bouncers from the two clubs, who were on pursuit by foot, then arrived and pinned Koh to the ground.

Koh was then placed under arrest and treated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Among other injuries, he suffered tenderness over his lower back area and was given five days of hospitalisation leave.

The prosecution is seeking a jail term of at least eight weeks and a driving ban of 12 months for Chua.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Emily Koh told the court that although Chua was driven by a sense of “vigilante justice”, there was some degree of premeditation in committing the act to detain Koh “which cannot be condoned”.

“His actions posed a high degree of danger,” said DPP Koh.

Chua will be sentenced on April 30. — TODAY