Singapore: 84 arrested in 31-day anti-vice operation

SINGAPORE, April 9 — The police have arrested 83 women and a man for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, after a 31-day island-wide operation that ended on March 31.

In a statement today, the police said that the suspects were aged between 26 and 54.

During the operation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations across Singapore.

The locations included condominiums, hotels and residential units in the Kallang, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Katong, Jurong, River Valley, Kovan, Rochor, Potong Pasir, Sembawang, Woodlands and Tanjong Pagar areas.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said that they will take firm action against those found acting as agents or pimps for vice activities, reminding the public that property owners have a responsibility to ensure such illicit activities do not take place in their properties.

Owners should remain vigilant and look out for suspicious tenants, including verifying the identity of prospective tenants and their purpose of the tenancy, before entering into a tenancy agreement or allowing them to start occupying the property.

The police said that Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat owners are also responsible for conducting regular checks to ensure their tenants do not misuse the flat, further rent out any part of the flat, or create nuisance to their neighbours.

“HDB takes a serious view of flat owners and tenants who violate such conditions, particularly if the flat is misused for vice activities, and will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them,” the police said.

Under the Women’s Charter, those acting as agents or pimps may face a jail term of up to seven years and a maximum fine of S$100,000.

Flat owners or agents of owners who knowingly lease their premises to be used for vice-related activities may be fined a maximum of S$100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both. — TODAY