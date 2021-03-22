Singapore's Orange Ballroom ordered to close for allowing couple to host three wedding receptions on same day for 275 guests

The Orange Ballroom had held wedding receptions with more than the capacity allowed. — YouTube screenshot

SINGAPORE, March 22 — A wedding venue that was once the site of a Covid-19 cluster has been ordered to shut down for 20 days for breaching Covid-19 laws earlier this year.

The Orange Ballroom, a wedding and corporate venue located on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang, had allowed a couple to host three wedding receptions with a total of 275 people on Jan 30.

It has to close from today to April 10.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, the bride and groom are allowed to host only one wedding reception with no more than 100 people, including themselves.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that its safe distancing ambassadors discovered that the couple had held two wedding receptions at 1.30pm and 4.30pm while conducting a check at The Orange Ballroom on Jan 30.

Further investigations revealed that arrangements had been made to host about 300 people over three receptions on the same day.

Investigations are ongoing for potential breaches under the laws.

“Agencies take a serious view of any breach in safe management measures by wedding organisers, venue operators and individuals,” SLA said.

“We remind all companies involved in wedding events, as well as couples planning their weddings, to be fully aware of and strictly adhere to the prevailing measures to ensure the health and well-being of the community.”

The authorities will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against those who break the rules.

This could include fines, suspension of operations, and prosecution for serious cases, SLA said. — TODAY