ALOR SETAR, April 7 — The family of a trainee teacher from the Perlis Campus of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG), who drowned while kayaking at Pantai Merdeka near Sungai Petani last Saturday, has expressed hope that such a tragedy will never happen again.

Joey Ling Lin Siang’s aunt, Kee Ching Ching, 46, said the family is also calling for a full and transparent report into the incident by the relevant authorities.

“We hope the report will be thorough and transparent, especially regarding the standard operating procedures for kayaking activities.

“We also want to know whether the location was suitable for such activities, and we urge the Ministry of Education to review the syllabus involving outdoor programmes,” she said when met by reporters at the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah here late last night.

Last Saturday, Bachelor of Teaching (PISMP) Physical Education students Christopher Ling Jia Siang, 21, and Joey, 20, were found drowned at about 7.30 pm while kayaking at Pantai Merdeka near Sungai Petani.

Christopher was from Kuching, while Joey was from Sibu. Both their remains were flown back to Sarawak from Penang International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Before departing for Penang from Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah at 11.15 pm last night, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek took the opportunity to meet the victims’ families and pay her last respects.

More than 100 grief-stricken fellow trainees from IPG Perlis Campus gathered at the Forensic Department, creating a sombre atmosphere throughout the compound. — Bernama