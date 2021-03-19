Singapore records 15 new Covid-19 cases, all imported

Singapore yesterday reported 15 new imported cases of Covid-19. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 19 — Singapore yesterday reported 15 new imported cases of Covid-19. There were no cases in the wider community.

In its update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that all the 15 people had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival here and were tested while serving quarantine.

They were:

Three Singapore permanent residents who returned from India and Malaysia

One long-term visit pass holder who came from Indonesia

One work pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates

Nine work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia — one of whom is a foreign domestic worker

One short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia for a work project in Singapore

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped from two cases in the week before to one case in the past week, MOH said.

The number of cases in the community with no known links to confirmed cases has also fallen from two cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

Among the 82 confirmed cases reported from March 12 to 18, 40 have tested positive for their serology tests to detect past infections, 25 have tested negative, and 17 serology test results are pending.

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 60,152.

Of these, 60,014 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 13 yesterday.

There are still 14 patients in hospitals. “Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit,” MOH said.

Another 94 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty people have died from complications due to the disease. — TODAY