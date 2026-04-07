PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) is reviewing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for outdoor activities across all its institutions to strengthen safety measures.

The review comes after an accident at Pantai Merdeka last Saturday, which claimed the lives of two trainee teachers from the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Perlis Campus during an off-campus programme.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry takes full responsibility for the tragedy.

“Justice must be served for the families. A transparent, thorough and comprehensive investigation is underway. Any breaches of regulations will be addressed, and no one will be shielded from accountability,” she said in a statement issued today.

Fadhlina added that several officers directly involved in organising the programme will be temporarily reassigned to the Perlis State Education Department while the investigation continues.

Yesterday, she visited Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar, Kedah, to pay her last respects to Christopher Ling Jia Siang and Joey Ling Lin Siang, and met with their families to offer her condolences. —- Bernama