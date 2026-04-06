GEORGE TOWN, April 6 — The Penang state government will begin a compliance review process requiring ineligible occupants to vacate Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) units, to ensure the housing benefits only those who qualify.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said about 30 per cent of existing occupants in Penang’s PPR and State Rental Housing (RSKN) units are no longer eligible to continue living there.

He said tenants who have overstayed or exceeded income eligibility under PPR and RSKN guidelines will need to vacate the units to make way for others.

“We have issued 18 notices to those who have stayed for a long time and those who have lost eligibility due to increased household income in our pilot project in Taman Manggis,” he said at a press conference today.

He said PPR and RSKN units are meant to be temporary rental housing and not permanent residences, with a standard tenancy period of three years, extendable based on need.

However, Sundarajoo noted that some tenants have remained in PPR units for up to 20 years.

“If someone entered with a household income of RM1,500 twenty years ago and claims it is still the same today, it is difficult to accept. It is unrealistic,” he said.

Penang currently has four PPR schemes — Taman Manggis, Taman Bagan Jaya, Mak Mandin and Permatang Tok Suboh — comprising 999 units, of which 934 are occupied.

He said the waiting list for PPR units now totals more than 1,000 applicants.

“There are many who are waiting, some in desperate situations, unable to afford rental and even forced to sleep in public spaces,” he said.

He said existing tenants whose household income has increased to more than RM1,500 must be responsible and vacate the units to give way to those who really need them.

Sundarajoo said there are also significant rental arrears exceeding RM2 million accumulated over several years.

PPR arrears total RM254,633 involving 268 units, while RSKN arrears total RM1.77 million involving 907 units.

“Even with rents as low as RM100 to RM124 per month, there are tenants who have not paid for years,” Sundarajoo said.

He clarified that the notices issued to tenants give them three months to vacate.

He said extensions may be considered on a case-by-case basis, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled or those without income.

“We are still a caring government. If there are genuine hardships, we will consider and assist accordingly,” he said.

However, he drew a clear line against those who have the means but continue to occupy PPR units.

“We have seen cases where occupants own cars, even luxury vehicles, yet continue paying minimal rent in PPR units,” he added.

Sundarajoo said the state also offers rent-to-own schemes, with monthly payments as low as RM250, for those whose income exceeds the RM1,500 threshold.

“This scheme allows tenants to eventually own their homes within 15 years,” he said.

He said the state currently has affordable housing units priced between RM42,000 and RM300,000, according to buyers’ affordability.

“Our target is for everyone to own their own home,” he said.