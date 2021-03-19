Singapore man charged with lying about travelling to Indonesia so he could serve Covid-19 isolation order at home

A 58-year-old man was charged today with lying to the authorities about his travel history, so he could opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 19 — A 58-year-old man was charged today with lying to the authorities about his travel history, so he could opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

Stay-home notices are meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 from travellers entering the country.

Vijeyakumar Z Joseph, a Singaporean, faces a single charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.

He returned from Jakarta, Indonesia through Changi Airport on November 22 last year.

Vijeyakumar, however, allegedly told the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a declaration form that he had not gone to any country or region other than those listed in the form, in the 14 consecutive days before returning to Singapore.

Jakarta was not on that list, which comprised Finland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey and Fiji.

From November 2 last year, travellers who went to countries on the list could opt out of serving their isolation orders at dedicated stay-home notice facilities if they fulfilled two criteria:

They did not travel anywhere else in the two weeks before returning to Singapore

They were occupying their Singapore residence alone, or only with household members who are serving stay-home notices with the same travel history and isolation period

TODAY has asked ICA why the false declaration was not picked up at the airport, since Vijeyakumar arrived from Jakarta.

Court documents showed that he lived in an Ang Mo Kio flat with his older brother and father, who had not travelled with him to Jakarta.

He was served a stay-home order from November 22 to December 6 last year.

Enforcement officers carried out checks at his home on November 25 and found him there with his brother and father, ICA said in a statement today.

“The authorities would like to remind members of the public to submit truthful and accurate information for all health, travel and stay-home-notice-related declarations.

“Firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations,” the agency said.

Those who choose to serve their isolation orders at home must remain there at all times. Their movements are monitored electronically and through spot checks.

Vijeyakumar is out on S$5,000 (RM15,305) bail and will return to court on April 9.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to six months or fined up to S$10,000, or punished with both.

Those who commit a second or subsequent offence could be jailed up to a year or fined up to S$20,000, or receive both penalties. — TODAY