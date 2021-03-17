Covid-19: Nine new infections in Singapore, all imported

All nine cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 17 — Singapore reported nine new cases of Covid-19 today, all of them imported.

All nine cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new locally transmitted cases, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,137.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY