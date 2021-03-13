Singapore recalls eggs from Lay Hong Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia

The Singapore Food Agency said the recall is ongoing due the the detection of Salmonella Enteritidis in the product that may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SINGAPORE, March 13 — Four importers have been directed to recall eggs from Lay Hong Bhd Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia.

This is following the detection of the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the product that may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“The recall is ongoing. The farm is also suspended and SFA will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue,” said SFA in its website.

As SE can be destroyed by heat, eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly, it said, adding that the symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The importers are Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon Pte Ltd, Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd and Lam Leng Trading Co. — Bernama