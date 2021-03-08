Singapore: Theft of Rolex watches worth S$44,500 – man, 24, to be charged today

The man arranged to meet up with the victim under the guise of wanting to buy two Rolex watches and ran off with them. — Sabrinna Ringquist/Unsplash pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Mar 8 — The police have arrested a 24-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of two Rolex watches, worth a total of S$44,500.

The police said yesterday that at about 3.45pm on March 6, they received a report that a man had allegedly stolen two Rolex watches along Upper Boon Keng Road during a meet-up and fled.

The 24-year-old man had purportedly arranged to meet up with the victim under the guise of wanting to buy both watches.

While the man was checking on the watches, he allegedly ran off with them.

“Through investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV footages, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the man and arrested him,” the police said.

One of the two Rolex watches was recovered after it was found to be listed for sale online.

The man will be charged in court today for the offence of theft.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, a fine, or both. — TODAY