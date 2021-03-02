AirAsia Food officially enters Singapore, offers two-weeks free delivery from March 2

AirAsia has called its move into Singapore a 'key milestone'. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

SINGAPORE, March 2 — AirAsia’s food delivery service, AirAsia Food has officially entered the Singaporean market today, and is offering consumers unlimited free delivery from March 2-16, 2021 for deliveries within 8.0 kilometres from the order point in Singapore.

“Our expansion into Singapore is a key milestone for AirAsia super app that has been Asean’s fastest growing e-commerce platform since it was launched last year.

“With at least 50 per cent of Singaporeans eating out every day and a staggering 2.7 million active online food delivery users in 2020, we are thrilled to be a notable player in the food delivery scene in Singapore,” said Airasia Group’s chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes in a statement today.

AirAsia food offers consumers in Singaporean a brand new and highly competitive alternative for food delivery service, offering a long list of food delivery options from popular outlets like No Signboard Seafood, The Shepherd’s Pie, Swee Choon Tim Sum, Maki-san, Pizza Express and more.

“We continue to welcome more food and beverage (F&B) operators to join us, and airasia food will provide dedicated teams who will onboard merchants and enable them to go live within 48 hours with no registration or setup fees.

“All they need to do is fill up this form and an airasia food agent will reach out to them soonest,” said AirAsia Super App’s head of e-Commerce, Lim Ben-Jie.

Based on the incentive scheme, Lim said it is estimated that delivery riders can earn up to an average of S$700 (RM2,132) a week.

“I am sure this presents a very viable option for most riders whose take-home income could have been impacted by the recent rise in petrol prices.

“Coupled with the lower commission rates for merchants and one of the most affordable delivery rates compared to market incumbents, we want to contribute positively towards the whole food delivery chain in Singapore and to further grow this segment,” he added. — Bernama