A person found dead at Singapore’s Kallang MRT Station, train services between Bugis and Aljunied stations disrupted

Officers from the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force at the vicinity of Kallang MRT Station on February 25, 2021. ― TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — MRT train services on a section of the East-West Line were disrupted yesterday evening at around 10pm after a person was found dead at Kallang MRT Station.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a person was pronounced dead at 5 Sims Avenue. It is the address of Kallang MRT Station.

The body was found on the east-bound track near the station, rail operator SMRT said. No other details are known about the person.

SCDF said that it had received a call for assistance earlier at 9.35pm.

When TODAY visited Kallang MRT Station on Thursday night, five police cars and two police vans could be seen outside the station. An SCDF vehicle was also there.

The entrance to the station was closed to the public.

In a Facebook post at about 11.10pm, SMRT said that an incident occured between Lavender and Kallang MRT stations at about 9.30pm.

“The SMRT Care Team is on the ground to assist our staff and the family members of the deceased when identified,” the rail operator said.

As a result of the incident, train services were suspended between Bugis and Aljunied stations in both directions while Lavender and Kallang stations were closed.

Free regular and bus bridging services were activated. In-train and station announcements were made to advise commuters to seek alternative travel options.

“SCDF and the police were immediately activated. We are assisting the police with their investigations,” SMRT said.

In an update via Twitter at 12.42am, SMRT said that train services between Bugis and Aljunied have ceased, along with free regular and bridging bus services.

“Thank you for your patience and we apologise to all affected commuters.”

It is not known yet how the person could have gone onto the track. The Straits Times reported that the person may have gone into the east-bound tunnel from a portal area, which is where the train tracks enter the underground tunnel, at Lavender.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, labour Member of Parliament Melvin Yong said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the incident “where a person had entered the tunnel near the Lavender station and unfortunately lost his life”.

“I am sure that the Land Transport Authority will review the circumstances behind the incident, and I hope that we get an understanding of how this incident managed to happen,” Yong said. He is also executive secretary of the National Transport Workers’ Union.

Earlier, a Twitter user had posted a photo showing commuters waiting for bus services at Aljunied MRT Station.

Separately, a TODAY reader sent in a photo of SCDF officers walking on the train tracks between Kallang and Lavender stations, which both lie between Bugis and Aljunied stations. ― TODAY