Five die in car accident along Tanjong Pagar Road in Singapore

The fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road on Saturday (Feb 13) morning. — Picture by Song Seng Wun via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 — Five people died this morning along Tanjong Pagar Road in a car fire, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said. SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Rd at about 5.40am on Saturday. ”

The fire involved a car and the front of a shophouse. SCDF extinguished the fire with three water jets and one compressed air foam backpack,” it said.

According to The Straits Times, the car had slammed into the front of the shophouse.

The five people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was sent to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added. — TODAY