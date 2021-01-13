Singapore records 38 new Covid-19 infections, including one in foreign worker dorm

All 37 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 — Singapore reported 38 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which 37 were imported.

All 37 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

There are no new cases in the community, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,984.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY