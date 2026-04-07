KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The government will establish a national strategic buffer stock to ensure the supply of medicines and medical devices following the global energy crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said this is among the more robust measures for the medium and long term, in addition to transitioning from the use of raw resin materials to polymers for certain products.

He added that other measures included developing a national medicine security policy through MyMedSecure and empowering the local pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

“The global energy crisis not only affects oil and logistics, but also the supply of medicines and medical devices.

“Disruptions to the global supply chain can cause shortages of essential raw materials, such as APIs, petroleum and ethylene oxide gas, thereby raising manufacturing and delivery costs,” he said at the global energy crisis briefing broadcast live on local television stations today.

In addition, Akmal Nasrullah said the government will implement the Special Access Pathway as a short-term measure to ensure the supply of critical medicines and medical devices in the country remains secure.

Among the other short-term measures will be to centrally monitor medicine stocks, diversify import sources, activate emergency response plans and designate certain items as controlled goods.

He said all these matters were discussed at today’s National Economic Action Council (NEAC) meeting.

On the impact of the global energy crisis on haj operations, Akmal Nasrullah assured that the government would ensure the safety of all 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims this year.

He said that amid the uncertain global situation, the government will continue to act in an organised and holistic manner to ensure the people are safeguarded, the national strategic supply is secure and Malaysia’s economy remains resilient.

“Our focus is to manage its effects, reduce its risks and ensure the people can get through this challenging period as best as possible,” he said. — Bernama