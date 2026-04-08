KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has taken note of a viral message regarding adjustments to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by a company in Negeri Sembilan.

In a Facebook post, KPDN said the price adjustment involved commercial gas cylinders and not subsidised domestic gas cylinders.

“Nevertheless, immediate action has been taken to summon the company concerned to obtain an explanation in accordance with the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723),” it said.

KPDN added that any increase in the prices of controlled goods, such as LPG, must be referred to the ministry.

Earlier, a notice by a company on LPG price adjustments went viral, involving C14C (14kg commercial) with an increase of RM14 per cylinder and C50 (50kg) with an increase of RM50 per cylinder.

Consumers are advised to report any unverified information or lodge complaints with KPDN via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000; the KPDN e-Aduan portal (https://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my); the call centre at 1-800-886-800; and the Ez ADU KPDN mobile application. — Bernama