KOTA BHARU, April 8 — A sponsor of a crying competition in Kelantan has defended the event after it drew criticism online, saying participants joined voluntarily and the aim was simply to “share blessings”.

Entrepreneur Wan Mohamad Rahimie Syazrin Ab Rahim said his company was the main sponsor of the three-day expo at RTC Tunjung, where the competition was held as one of several activities, according to a report in Berita Harian.

“We only wanted to share our blessings, and they (the participants) joined voluntarily without any coercion,” he was quoted as saying.

The 32-year-old reportedly said the competition attracted 60 participants aged between 30 and 70, and also included a children’s category.

He said initial prizes ranged from RM100 to RM500 in cash, but additional sponsors later contributed items such as gold rings worth thousands of ringgit, increasing the overall prize pool.

The event recently went viral, with some criticising it as embarrassing and unsuitable for Kelantan’s image.

Wan Mohamad Rahimie said it was the third time such a competition had been organised, describing it as a unique way to draw crowds while offering a safe and accessible activity for elderly participants and children.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad reprotedly said competitions are permissible in Islam as long as they do not cause harm or involve negative elements.

He added that there is no issue with the event as participation is free and the prizes were not derived from entry fees.

“If there are no negative elements, Islam does not prohibit it,” he was quoted as saying.