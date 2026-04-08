KOTA KINABALU, April 8 — The federal government’s decision to maintain the diesel subsidy at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan is not an act of favouritism, but a necessity based on local socioeconomic conditions.

State leaders said the regions’ vast and challenging geography makes diesel essential for daily movement, with both land and water transport relying on it to connect rural areas to towns and deliver basic goods.

Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Jamawi Jaafar said difficult terrain and limited road infrastructure make diesel-powered vehicles, particularly four-wheel drives, a necessity compared to Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the decision is appropriate and should be understood by the wider public.

“We thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for maintaining the subsidy, as our geographical conditions and daily travel needs are very different,” he told Bernama.

Jamawi urged the public to use the subsidy responsibly and help prevent misuse.

He said his ministry is in discussions with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to ensure small-scale farmers benefit from the subsidy.

He also encouraged farmers to switch to compost fertiliser as a more cost-effective alternative amid rising prices of chemical fertilisers.

Meanwhile, former Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah said the subsidy is not unfair to other states.

The Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) president said the move is justified given differences in basic facilities, road conditions and higher logistics costs.

He noted that Sabahans have long endured poorer road conditions without questioning the development gap.

“Travelling about 450 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau takes nearly 10 hours, compared with about six hours for a 500-kilometre journey from Kuala Lumpur to Perlis.

“This is due to poor road conditions, a higher risk of vehicle damage and the lack of Rest and Recreation (R&R) areas,” he said.

Sabah Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk James Ratib expressed hope the subsidy will be maintained to avoid a sharp rise in the cost of living.

He said higher fuel prices would directly increase transportation costs and, in turn, raise prices for consumers.

“Not everyone in Sabah is wealthy,” he said, adding that essential goods are already more expensive than in Peninsular Malaysia.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick said Sabah deserves the subsidy as one of the country’s main oil and gas-producing states.

Ewon, who is also Sabah Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Minister, said the state’s resources have long contributed to national development.

“It is time for the federal government to review the needs of this oil and gas-producing state and ensure the benefits are returned to the people,” he said.

Ewon added that although some rights of Sabah and Sarawak have yet to be fully implemented, this has not affected the spirit of cooperation and unity among regions in Malaysia. — Bernama