Singapore records 23 new Covid-19 infections, including two in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,836. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 — Singapore reported 23 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which two are in the community.

Both cases had been placed on quarantine earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The other 21 cases are imported, and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,836.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY