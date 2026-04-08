JOHOR BAHRU, April 7 — A 54-year-old man was fined RM7,000 in the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of non-physical sexual assault on a female student earlier this month.

Judge Nor Aziati Jaafar ordered the accused, Ong Sheo Ming, to be jailed for seven months if he fails to settle the fine.

In addition, the accused was also ordered to undergo police supervision for a period of one year.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with non-physical sexual assault by exposing his private parts to a 12-year-old girl with sexual intent.

Ong was alleged to have committed the offence at the area near Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Uda 2 in Tampoi near here at 1.30pm on April 1.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 15(a)(i) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and is punishable under Section 15 of the same Act.

The penalty carries a maximum of 10 years in prison or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both upon conviction.

In his appeal, Ong, who was also unrepresented, requested for a reduced sentence as he is currently unemployed and his age is past 50.

The father of a three-year-old boy regretted his actions and vowed that he will change to be a better person.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farah Wahida Shahudin.

According to the facts of the case, at the time of the incident, the victim and her siblings were walking in the school’s area when the suspect, who was driving a black Honda Accord called them over.

The suspect was reported to have asked for directions to the toilet before flashing his genitalia to the victim.