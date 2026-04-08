PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has opened 36 investigation papers into the spread of fake news on social and digital media related to the global energy crisis.

In a statement today, MCMC said 22 individuals from various locations nationwide have been called to record their statements to assist in the investigations.

“Six investigation papers have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for review and further action,” it said.

The investigations are conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

MCMC said it takes seriously any misuse of social and digital media platforms aimed at misleading the public through false information.

“Strict action will be taken against any individual found to have violated existing laws,” it said.

The commission also urged the public to use these platforms responsibly and not to misuse communication facilities to upload or spread content that could disrupt social harmony and public order. — Bernama