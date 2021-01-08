Crowne Plaza Changi Airport in Singapore to close for two weeks after two unlinked Covid-19 cases reported there

The Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel (left) will be closed from January 8 to 21, 2021. — Crowne Plaza Changi Airport/Facebook pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 — The Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel will be closed for two weeks from today following the discovery of two unlinked cases of Covid-19 there.

In its evening update of the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it is investigating the two cases — the first, a 24-year-old work permit holder, was already reported the day before. The South Korean man works at the Azur buffet restaurant located on the hotel premises.

A second case — reported yesterday — is a 43-year-old Malaysian woman who works at the same restaurant in the hotel. Her job also entails delivering pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests.

The hotel will be closed from January 8 to 21.

“From our preliminary investigations, we cannot exclude that transmissions could have occurred at the hotel,” MOH said.

The hotel will stop accepting new guests, and foreign air crew and guests now staying at the hotel will be checked out progressively. Incoming air crew will be housed in alternative facilities.

Restaurant and event spaces within the hotel will also be closed.

During its closure, deep cleaning and disinfection will be carried out by the hotel in consultation with MOH and the National Environment Agency.

MOH has started a special operation to test all employees working at the hotel for the virus.

Last month, the same procedures were carried out after 13 people who had served stay-home notice at Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel were found to have Covid-19.

The hotel had to stop accepting new guests and check out guests who were staying there before undergoing deep cleaning.

MOH later said that its investigations found that there were no further Covid-19 infections at the hotel beyond the 13. The hotel reopened on January 2. — TODAY