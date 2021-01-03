Rainfall in Changi on Jan 2 among highest in Singapore for past 39 years

As at noon Jan 2, PUB said the highest total amount of rainfall since Jan 1 recorded in Changi was 318.6mm, . — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — Rainfall in Changi on the second day of 2021 was among the highest in Singapore for the past 39 years.

This is according to The Public Utilities Board (PUB), the national water agency that manages the collection, production, distribution and reclamation of water in Singapore.

As at noon Jan 2, PUB said the highest total amount of rainfall since Jan 1 recorded in Changi was 318.6mm, which is more than the equivalent of the average monthly rainfall for January of 238.3mm.

The agency said the heaviest rainfall of 184.4mm was also recorded in Changi on Jan 2 from 12 am to noon.

“This amount is more than half of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in January, and lies within the top 1.0 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records for the past 39 years,” it said in its Facebook.

PUB said Singapore experienced prolonged rain over many areas since Jan 1, with moderate to heavy downpours in some areas.

It has issued flood risk warnings for several locations on Saturday when the heavy rain caused water levels in the drains and canals to exceed 90 per cent.

The locations included Lorong Halus, Pasir Ris Farmway 3, Jalan Seaview, Mountbatten Road and the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road East. — Bernama