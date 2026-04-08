MELAKA, April 8 — Littering cigarette butts remains the most common offence under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, accounting for over 1,700 of the 2,154 notices issued as of April 7.

Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said the figures reflect low awareness among smokers on public cleanliness.

“Out of the total number of cases, the offence of littering of cigarette butts continues to record the highest number, indicating that a careless attitude towards public cleanliness still persists.

“This shows that awareness of cleanliness, particularly among smokers, can still be improved,” he told reporters after proceedings at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today.

During the proceedings, three local men were fined between RM500 and RM700 after pleading guilty to littering cigarette butts in public places, and were also ordered to complete between 10 and 12 hours of community service within six months.

Khalid said the act, though often seen as minor, has a significant impact on environmental cleanliness and the country’s image.

“This act not only pollutes public areas, but also reflects a level of public discipline which still needs improvement,” he said.

He added that claims of insufficient rubbish bins are no longer valid, as observations show such facilities are usually located near where the offences occur.

“In some cases, rubbish bins are within two to three metres of the offenders, yet they still choose to discard cigarette butts indiscriminately,” he said.

Khalid said increased proactive enforcement has also contributed to the higher number of cases, including a spike in the first week of April compared with the previous month.

“SWCorp will continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement operations to curb such offences, especially in public hotspots.

“At the same time, the public is urged to play a role by reporting offences related to the disposal of cigarette butts to the authorities, to ensure that appropriate action can be taken,” he said. — Bernama