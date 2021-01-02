Singapore records 33 new Covid-19 infections, all imported, highest daily tally in 3.5 months

Singapore on Saturday (Jan 2) recorded 33 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — Singapore today (Jan 2) recorded 33 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported. This is the highest single-day tally since September 15 last year, when there were 34 cases reported.

This takes the number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 58,662.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that all 33 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Six among them are Singapore permanent residents and nine are foreign domestic workers. MOH will provide more information about the cases on Saturday night.