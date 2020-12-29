SIA steward sole Covid-19 case in Singapore community

There were five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on December 28, 2020 — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — A 48-year-old flight steward with Singapore Airlines (SIA) who travelled to the United States earlier this month was among five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Singapore yesterday.

His was the only Covid-19 infection reported in the community. The other four were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore stands at 58,529.

In an update last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the SIA cabin crew member, known as Case 58,766, was asymptomatic and his infection was picked up through proactive testing arranged by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for air crew who return from overseas flights.

The man, who is also a part-time private-hire car driver with ride-hailing firm Grab, travelled to the US for work from December 12 to 16 on a controlled itinerary. The US is a coronavirus hot spot, with 19.2 million recorded cases and 333,000 deaths.

The flight steward was tested for Covid-19 on December 23, but his test result came back inconclusive on December 25. This necessitated another test.

A second test done on December 25 was also inconclusive and he remained at home while awaiting further tests.

His swab test on December 27 came back positive for the coronavirus and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases that day.

His serological test result was negative, which indicates a likely current infection. The origin of the infection is unknown.

Cabin crew members on the same US flight as the man tested negative for the coronavirus on December 23.

MOH said that given the relatively long interval between the patient’s travel and positive Covid-19 test, it has classified the case as locally transmitted while epidemiological investigations are under way.

“In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including his family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases,” MOH said.

“We will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.”

Imported cases

Of the four imported cases yesterday, three are Singaporeans who returned from India, Myanmar and the United Kingdom. The remaining case is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India. They were tested while serving their stay-home orders or under isolation.

Updates on other cases

MOH said that in all, 58,386 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Singapore, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

These include 16 more patients who were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities as of Monday.

Right now, there are 35 patients who are still in hospital. Most are stable or improving, and none is in intensive care.

Seventy-nine patients with mild symptoms, or who are clinically well but still tested positive for the virus, are being isolated and cared for at community facilities. Twenty-nine people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in Singapore.

Eatery added to list

MOH on Monday also added YuCun Claypot Curry Fish Head at 147 Upper Paya Lebar Road to a list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients during their infectious period.

The restaurant was visited between 1.25pm and 2.25pm on December 18.

As a precaution, those who were there during the specified time should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit, MOH said.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, such as cough, sore throat or runny nose, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and tell the doctor about their exposure history. — TODAY