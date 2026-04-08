PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today panned PAS president for claiming there is no justification for raising diesel prices by comparing Malaysia to Thailand, calling the latter’s statement inaccurate and regretful.

This comes as Anwar government alleges a coordinated misinformation campaign that manipulate the global energy crisis to incite hate.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang recently said the Anwar government has no reason to increase diesel price since Iran has allowed Malaysian oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I’m not sure if he was given the right information but diesel price in Thailand is actually higher than the price in the country,” Fahmi said at a press conference here.

“There are no countries or government in the world, including the UAE that did not have to raise prices.”

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