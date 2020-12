The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that in addition to the locally transmitted infection, there were four imported cases. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 — Singapore today registered five new cases of Covid-19, including one in the community.

This takes the number of coronavirus cases here to 58,529.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that in addition to the locally transmitted infection, there were four imported cases.

These patients were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.MOH is working through the details of the cases and will provide more information tonight. — TODAY