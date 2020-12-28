Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim retain top posts in Singapore Workers’ Party after CEC elections

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh speaking to the media after the party’s CEC elections at Huone Events Hotel, December 27, 2020. With him were (from left) Nicole Seah, Louis Chua Kheng Wee and chairman Sylvia Lim. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 — Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh retained his post and Sylvia Lim remained chairman after an election that saw six new members joining its Central Executive Committee (CEC) yesterday

While there had been talk that Lim would step down from the post, which she has held since 2003, the 55-year-old said that she decided to stay on after “some introspection” about whether she could still contribute effectively.

Addressing the media after the elections, Lim said: “I bore in mind the fact that Mr Low Thia Khiang stepped down as the secretary-general just two years ago, and I did consult the current sec-gen Pritam as well as some other CEC members and they felt that I should still stay on.”

“Of course, we are consciously grooming our younger leaders to take over in due course from my position,” added Lim, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

“Exactly when that will happen will depend on many factors and also what the party needs at a particular point in time.”

WP’s biennial CEC elections took place yesterday at Huone Singapore, a hotel in Clarke Quay, and lasted for about three hours.

Its last internal elections were held in 2018, and saw then-party chief Low step down from the helm after 17 years as secretary-general with Singh, who is also MP at Aljunied GRC, taking over the role.

Sengkang GRC MPs, Nicole Seah among 6 new CEC members

The WP has brought in a younger slate of members into its CEC, including its four Sengkang GRC MPs.

Professor Jamus Lim, 44; He Ting Ru, 37; Louis Chua Kheng Wee, 33; and Raeesah Khan, 27; will be joined by Nicole Seah, 34; and Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, 43; both of whom contested East Coast GRC in this year’s General Election.

Asked what the slate of younger CEC members signifies, Singh, 44, said: “If we speak about renewal, obviously we want there to be substance, so we have the younger members coming on board, we want them to take up more party responsibilities, party leadership roles, and the votes turned (out) that way.”

He added, however, that he and Lim would stay on in the top posts so that a balance can be met.

“I thank the cadre membership for recognising how important renewal is, while at the same time having to balance this reality that we want a party that is not suddenly in the deep end of the pool There also has to be a trajectory for renewal.”

The outgoing members include Chen Show Mao, 59, who was a committee member and an MP for Aljunied GRC from 2011 until he stepped down from his post this year.

Dr Daniel Goh, 47, who earlier this year had announced that he would relinquish his appointments in the party’s CEC due to health reasons, has also stepped down.

The other outgoing CEC members are:

● Terence Tan Li-Chern, who was deputy organising secretary

● Lee Li Lian, who was deputy treasurer

● Committee members Dr John Yam Poh Nam and Firuz Khan

— TODAY