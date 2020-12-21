10 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with nine imported cases and one in the community

Singapore reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 on December 21, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 — Singapore reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

The other nine infections were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories.

The last reported case in the community was on Dec 5.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,432.

”We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY