KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has welcomed and congratulated former Astro Awani editor-in-chief Ashwad Ismail on his appointment as the new Broadcasting director-general (DG).

The minister also extended his congratulations to Dr Sharifah Adlina Syed Abdullah, former deputy secretary-general (Strategic Planning and Management) at the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, on her appointment as deputy DG of Broadcasting.

“Welcome to the Communications Ministry family!

“Congratulations to the new Broadcasting DG, Ashwad Ismail, and deputy DG, Dr Sharifah Adlina.

“May the leadership you bring continue to strengthen the national broadcasting industry, drive innovation and deliver accurate and trustworthy information for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Ashwad, 40, succeeds Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, who stepped down on Feb 22 after nearly three years at the helm of the government’s broadcasting agency.

With almost 19 years at Astro Awani, Ashwad was part of the channel’s founding team in 2007 and served as editor-in-chief for five years, shaping its editorial direction and newsroom standards.

Beyond journalism, he has also served as president of the Malaysia-Indonesia Journalists Association (Iswami) for the 2023-2025 term, a bilateral platform aimed at strengthening professional ties between media practitioners in both countries.

Ashwad was also among the Malaysian delegates on the Global Sumud Flotilla in 2010, aboard the MV Mavi Marmara, which was seized by Israeli forces during the Gaza Freedom Flotilla mission.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government from Universiti Utara Malaysia, as well as a Diploma in Broadcast Management from the Malaysia Institute of Integrative Media.

He is a Senior Fellow in Public Service at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and has been appointed Adjunct Professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences, Universiti Islam Selangor. — Bernama