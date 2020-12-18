Singapore’s Felicia Teo murder case: What’s known about the suspects so far

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee (left) and Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana (right) are the two suspects identified in the alleged murder of 19-year-old Felicia Teo Wei Ling who went missing 13 years ago. — Pictures from social media via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 — The two suspects identified in the alleged murder of 19-year-old Felicia Teo Wei Ling, who went missing 13 years ago, are Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee and Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana.

All three had attended the Lasalle College of the Arts, based on the two suspects’ social media accounts.

A close friend of Teo’s, who declined to be named, told TODAY yesterday that Ragil and Teo, who were about the same age, first got to know each other in Lasalle. Ragil later introduced her to Ahmad, who was a few years older.

A bespectacled Ahmad, 35, was charged via video link yesterday with murdering Teo, after new leads in police investigations surfaced this year.

Clad in a grey T-shirt and sporting unkempt hair, he appeared expressionless when the charge was read to him.

The police are searching for 32-year-old Ragil. They are also looking for Teo's remains.

Based on the charge sheet, the pair are accused of murdering Teo in a Housing and Development Board flat at Block 19 Marine Terrace between 1.39am and 7.20am on June 30, 2007.

TODAY reported in 2007 that Teo had gone to the flat after a party at Lasalle, where she was studying for a diploma in fine art.

Ahmad, who goes by the name Danial Enemiko on his social media accounts, studied for a diploma in communication design and advertising at Lasalle from 2000 to 2004, based on his LinkedIn page.

The two men’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages, seen by TODAY yesterday morning, went offline later in the day.

Ahmad was listed on his LinkedIn page as a creative manager at gaming firm Razer. When contacted by TODAY yesterday, a Razer spokesperson confirmed his employment and said that the company will provide assistance to the authorities if needed.

Ahmad, who was arrested on Tuesday, will be held at the Tanglin and Central police divisions and will return to court on December 24.

Ragil’s LinkedIn page stated that he graduated from Lasalle in 2011 with an honours degree in video art. He studied there from 2006 to 2011.

He has held various filmmaking jobs based in Jakarta, Indonesia and was last listed as a director’s assistant on his LinkedIn page.

Teo’s family has requested privacy following Ahmad’s arrest.

In an interview with TODAY in July 2007, almost a month after Teo went missing, her mother Jennifer Tai said that they tried looking for her in various parts of Singapore as well as in Johor Baru across the Causeway.

The family had retrieved Teo’s phone records from Singtel, which showed the last text message sent from her mobile phone was at 2.37am to an unidentified male friend on the day she disappeared.

Vicki Yong, an ex-classmate of Teo’s at the now-defunct Monk's Hill Secondary School, said that she received the news about her close friend’s alleged murder with a heavy heart.

“I guess we were all hoping that maybe if we never hear from her again, at least she might be happy somewhere else, although we were extremely sure it was not a runaway case,” the 32-year-old educator said. “But there was still that hope, you know?” — TODAY