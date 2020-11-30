Five new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with four imported cases and one in the community

Singapore reported another community case today, with four others imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 — Singapore reported five new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

The other four infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,218.“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY