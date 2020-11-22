Twelve new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

Today marked the first time since Nov 13 — when there were 12 cases — that the number of fresh infections went into double digits. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Singapore today reported 12 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported. There were no cases in the wider community for the 12th day in a row.

Today marked the first time since Nov 13 — when there were 12 cases — that the number of fresh infections went into double digits.The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 58,160.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said: "We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight." — TODAY