KLANG, April 9 — The National Registration Department (NRD) detained 46 foreigners during an enforcement operation dubbed ‘Op Roda’ at a factory in Bukit Raja here yesterday for allegedly using forged MyKads and identification documents belonging to others.

NRD Enforcement Division Director Mazhad Abdul Aziz said those detained, comprising Indonesian and Philippine nationals aged between 20 and 45, are believed to have obtained the fraudulent documents from agents to secure illegal employment.

“During the operation, a total of 136 individuals were screened. Of that number, 46 foreigners, comprising 25 women and 21 men, were detained for using invalid identification documents.

“The NRD is now tracking and identifying the agents involved for further action, including to uncover a possible syndicate network responsible for facilitating the entry and placement of foreign workers using forged documents,” he told a press conference at the raid location yesterday.

Mazhad said the operation, which followed a month of intelligence gathering, was a joint effort with the Immigration Department (JIM) and the Labour Department (JTK).

He said the operation encountered some challenges when several workers attempted to evade arrest by fleeing or hiding inside large boxes on the factory premises.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which carries a maximum jail term of three years, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both upon conviction. — Bernama