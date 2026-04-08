KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — For many Malaysians, heavy traffic is often associated with festive seasons.

But that is changing.

Even outside Hari Raya, Chinese New Year or Deepavali, congestion has become a more regular part of daily life. Long weekends, school holidays, and even typical weekday commutes are now enough to put sustained pressure on highways and urban roads.

What used to feel seasonal is starting to look constant.

Highway operators continue to manage peak periods with measures such as Smart Lanes and travel advisories. These help, but they are largely short term responses to a growing volume of vehicles on the road.

The strain is most noticeable at familiar choke points, especially as traffic flows back into the Klang Valley. Roads like the LDP, ELITE, and Sprint often slow as volumes build.

At this scale, even small delays can have a wider impact.

One area that often goes unnoticed is the tolling experience. Each stop may seem brief, but across thousands of vehicles, it adds up. Traffic slows, queues form, and flow becomes uneven.

This is why there is growing focus on reducing friction at these points.

More seamless tolling approaches, including those that rely on automated number plate recognition and barrierless systems such as JustGo, are starting to be explored as a way to keep traffic moving more consistently. The aim is simple. Reduce unnecessary stopping and smooth out the journey, especially during peak periods.

Traffic on Malaysian roads is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

But as congestion becomes a more everyday reality, small improvements in how traffic moves may start to matter more than ever.