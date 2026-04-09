IPOH, April 9 — A total of 79 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) during a raid on two rubber glove factories in the Kanthan Industrial Estate, Chemor, near here last night.

The operation, which began at 7pm, also involved personnel from the Manpower Department, Royal Malaysia Police, General Operations Force and the National Registration Department.

Perak Immigration Department director Datuk James Lee said the raid at the first factory resulted in the arrest of 56 individuals, while 23 others were detained at the second factory during a shift change.

He said all those arrested were believed to have misused their visit passes, including by overstaying in the country.

“The management of the two factories, which are under the same parent company, is believed to have employed foreign workers registered under other companies or sectors,” he told a press conference after the operation last night.

Lee said all those detained would be taken to the Immigration office for further investigation.

He added that this was the second raid on the company, following a similar operation last year. — Bernama