Couple in Singapore to be charged with murder of 11-year-old daughter

The police said that they were alerted to the unnatural death of a girl on November 10, 2020 at about 1.20pm. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — A couple will be charged today with the murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The woman is believed to be the girl’s biological mother while the man is the deceased’s stepfather.

In a news release yesterday, the police said that the girl was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance on Tuesday at about 11am.She was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

Following investigations, the police arrested the couple — both aged 26 — who are believed to be involved in the girl’s death.If found guilty of murder, the two face the death penalty. ― TODAY