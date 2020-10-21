Twelve new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all are imported cases

All 12 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 — Singapore has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are no new locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

All 12 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,933.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY