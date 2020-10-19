Covid-19: Singapore's Hawaii Hostel ordered to close, 5 eateries and 16 people fined

Hawaii Hostel in Singapore allowed more than 260 guests to check in for leisure purposes since September 17, STB says. — Image courtest of Google Street View via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 — The authorities have ordered one hostel to suspend operations for 30 days, and fined five eateries and 16 people for failing to comply with safe management measures.

They are also investigating two establishments that conducted business despite not being permitted to do so, an offence that carries a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM30,542) for first-time offenders.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday that Hawaii Hostel, which is located at 171A Bencoolen Street, allowed more than 260 guests to check in for leisure purposes since September 17.

The hostel also made false statements to safe distancing ambassadors, stating that their customers were long-term guests instead of guests on leisure bookings, STB added.

The authority said it has ordered Hawaii Hostel to suspend operations from October 11 to November 9.

“Hostel operators are reminded that leisure bookings are currently not permitted,” STB said.

Hostels are permitted to accept new bookings for the following reasons of stay which are legitimate and not leisure purposes, provided all safe management measures are being compiled with:

Guests whose home environment is not available or accessible due to home repairs, for instance

Guests whose home environments are not suitable due to work or domestic conditions, such as disputes

STB also found two establishments that were conducting business despite not being permitted to do so.

72 Mad Monk, a bar located at Concorde Shopping Centre, was open despite not having a valid food shop licence. The establishment also allowed customers to play pool, and consume alcohol past 10.30pm.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, food and beverage establishments are not permitted to provide games unless they also hold an amusement centre licence.

Kris Bollywood, located at Concorde Hotel, was open on October 10. The establishment is not permitted to operate as it is classed as a public entertainment venue and does not hold a valid food shop licence. STB’s enforcement officers also found two individuals consuming alcohol on the premises past 10.30pm.

Both businesses are under further investigations.

Another five F&B businesses were fined for breaching safe management measures.

Four were fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure 1m safe distancing between seated customers. They are:

Bagus Sio Good at #01-07A Far East Plaza

Chuan Yang Ji Mutton Soup Steamboat at 211 South Bridge Road

The Hot Gathering Pte Ltd at 32 Upper Cross Street

Komala’s Restaurant at 330 Serangoon Road

One restaurant, Beauty in a Pot at #05-16 The Centrepoint, was fined S$1,000 for accepting a booking from a group of six people, which was more than the five allowed, and they were all seated at the same table.

Separately, between October 6 and 14, STB issued fines ranging from S$300 to S$1,000 to 16 people for failing to wear a mask. — TODAY