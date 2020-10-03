Six new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four imported cases and one in the community

Singapore reported six new cases of Covid-19 today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 — Singapore has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19, said the Singapore Ministry of Health in a press release today.

There is one case in the community based on the ministry’s investigations so far, who is a Singaporean.

There are four imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,800.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY