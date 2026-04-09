KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A structure, thought to be a shrine, in Serkam, Jasin, will be demolished this afternoon by its owner, Melaka authorities said.

According to Berita Harian, State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs exco Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the demolition, scheduled for about 2.30pm, will be led by Serkam assemblyman Datuk Zaidi Attan and monitored by local authorities.

He said there is no indication at this stage that the shrine’s owner is linked to any deviant teachings, as suggested in some social media posts.

“However, the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) and the police will still carry out further investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

“God willing, the shrine will be demolished immediately by the landowner this afternoon,” he told the national daily in Jasin today.

The matter came to light after a group of anglers noticed the word “Allah” at the shrine along Jalan Jeti Anjung Batu–Pantai Siring last night and alerted the authorities.

Rahmad said inspections found the red stone structure was built facing the sea near fenced private land, and is believed to have been constructed two to three years ago.

However, he said the presence of the words “Allah” and “Bismillahirrahmanirrahim” was only detected on the night of the incident.